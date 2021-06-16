Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,780 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $460.20 million, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

