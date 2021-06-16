MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of MP opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

