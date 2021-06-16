MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 over the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

