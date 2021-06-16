MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $543.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $533.00 to $543.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

MSCI stock opened at $495.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.08. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $315.38 and a fifty-two week high of $500.54.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

