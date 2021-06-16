Mushroom (MUSH) Price Up 81.5% This Week

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Mushroom coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mushroom has traded up 81.5% against the dollar. Mushroom has a market capitalization of $14.51 million and approximately $3,564.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00144268 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00180981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00943138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,251.71 or 1.00080801 BTC.

Mushroom Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Buying and Selling Mushroom

