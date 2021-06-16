My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 614,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 772,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MYSZ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 127,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,364. My Size has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18.

Get My Size alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 206,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.85% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.