Mysterium Hits Market Cap of $7.43 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. Mysterium has a total market cap of $7.43 million and $6,287.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mysterium has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00763599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00083486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.28 or 0.07729407 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

