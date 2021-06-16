Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Short Interest Update

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on MJWNF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of MJWNF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. 16,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35. Naked Wines has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

