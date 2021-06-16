Name Changing Token Hits Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.14 or 0.00758307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.15 or 0.07737765 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

