Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Acquires 114,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 2.9% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 28,562 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,354,035. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

