Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Acquires New Stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,138,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,000. BEST accounts for 1.3% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.81% of BEST at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEST. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BEST by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BEST by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 108,008 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BEST by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 454,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 270,852 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BEST during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BEST during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 84,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $505.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.54. BEST Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

BEST Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

