Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 3.5% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $170.50. 16,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,174. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $111.51 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.01.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.