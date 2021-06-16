Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,110 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $5.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.82. 138,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.50 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.39. The stock has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,027,385. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

