Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Decreases Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,178 shares during the quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iQIYI by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iQIYI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 300,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,627,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.83. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.66.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. On average, analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.