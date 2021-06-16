Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $25.39 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lowered its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,877 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up 5.6% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.11% of Trip.com Group worth $25,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,309,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,914 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,895,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,472,000 after purchasing an additional 133,377 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,388,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.37. 357,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,426. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

