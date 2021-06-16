Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 165.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,830 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF comprises 3.5% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 2.24% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,333,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,922,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 286,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 245,775 shares in the last quarter.

EWS traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.38. 42,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $24.22.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

