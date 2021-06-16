Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,700 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,305,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.