Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,850 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.78. The stock had a trading volume of 60,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

