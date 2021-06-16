Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,850 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADSK traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.78. The stock had a trading volume of 60,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.
In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.