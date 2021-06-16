Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Makes New $6.46 Million Investment in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,000. 51job makes up approximately 1.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of 51job as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of 51job by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of 51job by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $74.26. 17,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,196. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $80.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.68.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). 51job had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

