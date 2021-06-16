Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Purchases 12,390 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 1.79% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 37,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,148,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,562,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.21. 1,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,082. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $83.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.52.

