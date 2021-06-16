Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Purchases 16,425 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 13.7% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $62,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,056,695 shares of company stock worth $643,374,621. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $6.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.65. 1,168,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,426,879. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.54. The stock has a market cap of $937.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

