Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Sells 166,050 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lowered its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166,050 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 5.7% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $25,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.76. 273,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,705,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

