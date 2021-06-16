Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Sells 216,550 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216,550 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 3.0% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.08% of ON Semiconductor worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,548 shares of company stock worth $2,449,905. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,323. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.