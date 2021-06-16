National Bank of Greece’s (NBGIF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NBGIF traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,638. National Bank of Greece has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07.

Get National Bank of Greece alerts:

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.