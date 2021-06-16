National Bank of Greece’s (NBGIF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NBGIF traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,638. National Bank of Greece has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07.
About National Bank of Greece
