National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 329.17 ($4.30).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other National Express Group news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 28,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £87,859.04 ($114,788.40).

NEX opened at GBX 276.79 ($3.62) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -4.77. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

