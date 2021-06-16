National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lowered its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,495 shares during the period. National Retail Properties accounts for 1.0% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.34% of National Retail Properties worth $26,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NNN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,703. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.