Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:NAII traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 18,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.78. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,193 shares in the company, valued at $601,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,808 shares of company stock valued at $177,529. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

