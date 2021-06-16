NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NCS Multistage stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.57. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $71.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.10.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

