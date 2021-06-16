Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.11. Neonode shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 25,085 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 3.05.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 96.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Neonode worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

