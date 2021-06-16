Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.20. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 79,498 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $287.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 125,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $686,749.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $193,774.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. Kabouter Management LLC increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,845,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5,883.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,493,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 1,468,741 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

