NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Up 29.6% in May

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the May 13th total of 104,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NTWK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,153. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $53.03 million, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 9,500 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 794,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,383.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

