NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Down 5.7%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.03. 6,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 143,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,995. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley acquired 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984 in the last ninety days.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

