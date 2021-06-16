Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.57 or 0.00793714 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

