Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $384.30 million and approximately $24.15 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00145753 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00179927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.67 or 0.00952467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,690.34 or 0.99957111 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 384,683,794 coins and its circulating supply is 384,683,221 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.