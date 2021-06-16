New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.67. 21,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 523,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFE. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Insiders have sold a total of 762,819 shares of company stock worth $31,790,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after acquiring an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

