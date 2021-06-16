New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Up 35.1% in May

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the May 13th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,898 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 162,442 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 949,057 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 3,441.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,761 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. 47,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,882,395. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

