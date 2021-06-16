New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66.

About New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

