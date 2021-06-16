New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.04

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$8.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

