Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Holdings Lessened by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for approximately 6.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,993,000 after purchasing an additional 94,182 shares during the period. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 192,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,651,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,670 shares of company stock valued at $6,673,086. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.64. 6,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.64. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

