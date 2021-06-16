NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,821.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.29 or 0.01579782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00427510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00054278 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001222 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016473 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

