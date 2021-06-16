Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 890 ($11.63). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 866 ($11.31), with a volume of 67,647 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 845.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £802.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%.

In related news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total transaction of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.