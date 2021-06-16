NFT Index Trading Up 0.4% This Week (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, NFT Index has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $630.01 or 0.01611577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $9,584.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.81 or 0.00761803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00082725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.16 or 0.07694898 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.