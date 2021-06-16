NFT Reaches Market Cap of $4.05 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $42,679.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00061795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.71 or 0.00773424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00083712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042544 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

