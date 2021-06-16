NFTify (N1) Price Reaches $0.0731 on Top Exchanges

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0731 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTify has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. NFTify has a total market cap of $785,295.90 and $9,594.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00143887 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00178319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.70 or 0.00942350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,001.50 or 0.99952983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002953 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,746,794 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

