NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Hits $35.19 on Top Exchanges

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $35.19 or 0.00091020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $795,275.57 and $288,636.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00148969 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00181557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.39 or 0.00939908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,544.57 or 0.99694319 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.