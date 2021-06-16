NFTX (NFTX) Price Tops $55.32 on Major Exchanges

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for $55.32 or 0.00141799 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NFTX has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $26.03 million and $906,610.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

