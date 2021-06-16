Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 104,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 819,088 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

NYSE:NAT opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.12 million, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.