Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2,012.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,381 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,006,156,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.39. 3,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $166.00 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

