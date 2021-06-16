Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 0.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.41% of Norfolk Southern worth $278,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $271.07. 9,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

