Northern Trust Corp Has $1.02 Billion Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,759,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 171,126 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,019,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $387.27. 17,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,057. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.